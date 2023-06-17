Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 9,700 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,392,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.59.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

