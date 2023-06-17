Royal Bank of Canada Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $14.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. 888 restated an upgrade rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

