Royal Bank of Canada Trims Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Target Price to GBX 240

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 245 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($3.00) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

CAML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.32) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.00) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £354.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.14. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 299 ($3.74). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 206.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,333.33%.

In other news, insider Mike Prentis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,513.51). In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Prentis bought 5,000 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,513.51). Also, insider Gillian Davidson bought 10,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,035.62 ($25,069.59). Insiders have purchased a total of 28,453 shares of company stock worth $6,088,722 over the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

