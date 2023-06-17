Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $294.64

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 294.64 ($3.69) and traded as low as GBX 286.50 ($3.58). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 287.50 ($3.60), with a volume of 437,999 shares.

Ruffer Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 293.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 304.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,521.05 and a beta of 0.24.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

