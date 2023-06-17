Rumble (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Trading Down 1.6%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.45. 1,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 34,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Rumble Trading Down 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in Rumble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 896,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

