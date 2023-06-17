Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in May

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,558,100 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 1,285,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,895.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Russel Metals Trading Down 0.9 %

RUSMF traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $28.43.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

