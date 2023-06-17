RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Trading of RXO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:RXO opened at $22.35 on Friday. RXO has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

