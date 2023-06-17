SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Short Interest Down 35.7% in May

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,100 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 665,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

SABS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 70,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SAB Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SABS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 213.54% and a negative return on equity of 87.92%. Analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

