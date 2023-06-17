Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Safehold has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 263.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Safehold Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SAFE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 36.60 and a quick ratio of 36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $331.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. Safehold has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Insider Activity

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.10. Safehold had a negative net margin of 93.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $49.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $245,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 91,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,200 shares of company stock worth $304,652. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. FMR LLC raised its position in Safehold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Safehold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Safehold by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Safehold by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Safehold by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SAFE. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

