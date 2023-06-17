SafeMoon V2 One Day Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon V2 has a market cap of $100.46 million and $1.01 million worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeMoon V2 Token Profile

SafeMoon V2’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,686,225,624 tokens. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

