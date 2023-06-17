Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $144.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 79.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.