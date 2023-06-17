SALT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,742.71 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $11,742.71 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017673 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018602 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,504.15 or 1.00027136 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002481 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02309908 USD and is up 5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,509.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

