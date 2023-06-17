Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in May

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 289,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPHDF opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.20.
About Santhera Pharmaceuticals
