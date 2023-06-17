Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in May

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 289,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPHDF opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Get Santhera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes Vamorolone and Lonodelestat. The company was founded by Thomas Meier in 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.