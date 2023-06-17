Savior LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Savior LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 4.9% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.08. The company had a trading volume of 82,007,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,409,960. The company has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

