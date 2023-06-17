Savior LLC Sells 5,797 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Savior LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury makes up about 1.3% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Savior LLC owned 0.50% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000.

NYSEARCA TBF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 105,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

