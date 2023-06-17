Savior LLC Takes Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Savior LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Savior LLC owned about 0.07% of Joint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Joint by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Joint by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Joint by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.47. 134,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,481. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.42 million, a PE ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Joint had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JYNT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 16,487 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $214,660.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,620,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,119,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

