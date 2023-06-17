Saxon Interests Inc. Has $993,000 Position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get JPMorgan International Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48.

About JPMorgan International Growth ETF

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.