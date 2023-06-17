Saxon Interests Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,336,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $106.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,649. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.54.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.