Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after buying an additional 121,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $107.77. 2,392,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,003. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

