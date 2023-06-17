Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases 167 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $774,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,870. The company has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.