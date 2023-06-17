Saxon Interests Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $98.14. 5,653,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852,939. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

