Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.70

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.70 and last traded at $57.64, with a volume of 342085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.89.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.