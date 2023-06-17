Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.48 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

