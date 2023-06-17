Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Cut by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,128 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,485,000 after buying an additional 90,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,501,000 after buying an additional 1,159,626 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

