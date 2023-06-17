Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

SAIC stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.87. 1,341,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,430 shares of company stock worth $3,912,723 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

