Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 46,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Scienjoy Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Scienjoy stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.25. Scienjoy has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.66 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 10.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scienjoy

About Scienjoy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Scienjoy in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

