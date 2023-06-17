Scott Mcintyre Sells 530 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $68,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,619.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of World Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $55,328.11.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of WRLD opened at $126.20 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $146.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $787.49 million, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.48. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $160.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

