Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:SHIP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 59,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.67. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 58,579 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

