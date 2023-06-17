Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Up 59.2% in May

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,173,800 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the May 15th total of 27,745,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 869.6 days.

Seatrium Stock Performance

Shares of SMBMF remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,008. Seatrium has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Seatrium alerts:

About Seatrium

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Seatrium Limited provides offshore and marine engineering solutions. It operates through two segments: Rigs & Floaters, Repairs & Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialised Shipbuilding; and Ship Chartering. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

Receive News & Ratings for Seatrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seatrium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.