Secret Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,957.12 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and $3,957.12 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00325247 USD and is up 7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,362.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

