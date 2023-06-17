Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$6.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.19 and a 12 month high of C$8.76.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$413.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6648822 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

Several brokerages recently commented on SES. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.93.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Wendy Hanrahan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.21 per share, with a total value of C$93,105.00. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

