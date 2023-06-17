Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $219.93

Shares of Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 219.93 ($2.75) and traded as low as GBX 211.99 ($2.65). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.68), with a volume of 275,551 shares.

Securities Trust of Scotland Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 218.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 219.79. The firm has a market cap of £213.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Securities Trust of Scotland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.45. Securities Trust of Scotland’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

