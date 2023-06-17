Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $152.51

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.51 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 174.20 ($2.18). Senior shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.14), with a volume of 683,155 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.44) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senior presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168 ($2.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. The stock has a market cap of £716.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,416.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.84.

In other news, insider Rajiv Sharma acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £24,750 ($30,968.47). Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

