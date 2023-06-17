SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,217,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $274,250.08.

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $714,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $180,494.34.

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52.

SentinelOne Stock Down 3.3 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $184,096,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

