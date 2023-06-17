SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.69.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,682,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,324 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 64,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 30.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after acquiring an additional 746,892 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 106.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

