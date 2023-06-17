Sharat Sharan Sells 18,334 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $155,288.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,242 shares in the company, valued at $21,541,259.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Thursday, May 11th, Sharat Sharan sold 10,893 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $85,618.98.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 428,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,644. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

ON24 Dividend Announcement

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. ON24 had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 12.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in ON24 by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About ON24

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.