Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Sharp Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Sharp stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Sharp has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.08.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 10.40%.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

