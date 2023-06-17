Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

Shares of TXP stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.72) on Tuesday. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.43). The company has a market cap of £134.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5,750.00 and a beta of 0.78.

