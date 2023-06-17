Short Interest in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Grows By 32.3%

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the May 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 281,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35,061 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 170.3% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 101,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,972 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 43.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 133,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

AWP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.46.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

