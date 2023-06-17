Short Interest in Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTIW) Drops By 19.8%

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTIW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alvarium Tiedemann Stock Performance

Shares of Alvarium Tiedemann stock remained flat at $1.60 during trading on Friday. 28,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,495. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96. Alvarium Tiedemann has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alvarium Tiedemann

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTIW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alvarium Tiedemann during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alvarium Tiedemann during the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alvarium Tiedemann during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Alvarium Tiedemann during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alvarium Tiedemann during the first quarter valued at about $1,387,000.

About Alvarium Tiedemann

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc provides wealth and asset management services to individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, administration, and family office services; and merchant banking, corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies.

