Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rises By 8.7%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $512,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 562,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,871,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at $16,871,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,043 shares of company stock valued at $965,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,541,000 after purchasing an additional 538,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 143,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $26.19. 706,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,736. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.60.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. Research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.
See Also
