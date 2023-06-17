Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rises By 8.7%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $512,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 562,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,871,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at $16,871,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,043 shares of company stock valued at $965,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,541,000 after purchasing an additional 538,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 143,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

ARCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $26.19. 706,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,736. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. Research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

