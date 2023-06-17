Short Interest in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Declines By 15.7%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 726,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 371,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ASUR. StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Asure Software by 7,211.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 58,126 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,664,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 322,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,889. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.27 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Featured Stories

