Short Interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Declines By 29.1%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Barclays Price Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. Barclays has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 33,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 4,241,401 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Barclays by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,456 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,124.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,127 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

