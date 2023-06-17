Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Increases By 54.3%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,080,000 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the May 15th total of 11,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.
BCE Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,322. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $51.11.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
