Short Interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Decreases By 11.8%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVNGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the May 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 992,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Biohaven Price Performance

BHVN traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 4,753,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,016. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($2.08). Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Biohaven during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

