Short Interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Decreases By 11.8%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the May 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 992,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

BHVN traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 4,753,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,016. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($2.08). Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Biohaven during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

