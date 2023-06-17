Short Interest in Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Expands By 26.3%

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Biophytis Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ BPTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542. Biophytis has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

