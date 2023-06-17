Short Interest in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Drops By 12.8%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the May 15th total of 30,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Shares of C traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,223,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,630,176. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

