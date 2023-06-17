Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Grows By 51.1%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of EVM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 88,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,997. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0306 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVM. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

