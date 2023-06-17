Short Interest in Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Increases By 25.0%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eramet in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eramet stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917. Eramet has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

