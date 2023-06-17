Short Interest in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Declines By 16.7%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EPRXF traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.48. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$2.66 and a 1 year high of C$6.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

